SUNY Oneonta reinstitutes indoor mask mandate on campus

  • Updated
  • 0

ONEONTA, N.Y. – All students, employees and visitors at SUNY Oneonta must wear masks indoors at least until May 20, according to the college’s updated COVID-19 policy.

The number of new COVID cases have been increasing across the state over the past several weeks, with Otsego County reporting a positivity rate of 9% on a seven-day average as of Monday, May 9.

SUNY Oneonta says it is following the guidance that individual campuses should make health and safety decisions based on local factors.

For a full list of updated guidance, click here.

The college will make a decision about mask guidelines for commencement next week.

