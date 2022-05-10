SUNY Oneonta reinstitutes indoor mask mandate on campus

ONEONTA, N.Y. – All students, employees and visitors at SUNY Oneonta must wear masks indoors at least until May 20, according to the college’s updated COVID-19 policy.
The number of new COVID cases have been increasing across the state over the past several weeks, with Otsego County reporting a positivity rate of 9% on a seven-day average as of Monday, May 9.
SUNY Oneonta says it is following the guidance that individual campuses should make health and safety decisions based on local factors.
The college will make a decision about mask guidelines for commencement next week.