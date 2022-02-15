Turning Stone lifts vaccination requirement at Exit 33 venues

VERONA, N.Y. – Turning Stone will no longer require proof of vaccination at its Exit 33 venues after putting the precaution in place upon reopening in December of 2021.
Tin Rooster, The Gig, Turquoise Tiger and A-Bar will no longer require guests to show their vaccine cards or Excelsior Pass upon entry as of Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Turning Stone and all other Oneida Indian Nation properties also lifted their mask requirements when the state mandate expired on Feb. 10.
Vaccination protocols are still in effect at venues like the Event Center and The Showroom because of contractual requirements with the performing artists.