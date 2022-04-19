Uber will no longer require masks for US riders and drivers.

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Lingering steady snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties. In New York, Chenango, Otsego, Northern Oneida,
Cortland, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and
Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow gradually tapers off over the next
couple of hours, but hazardous travel will still be possible on
untreated roads. Power outages will still be possible due to
heavy, wet snow accumulations and winds turning breezy this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Northern Wayne and
Susquehanna counties. In New York, Broome, Delaware, Otsego,
Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the
recent heavy snowfall. Additional power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Uber will no longer require masks for US riders and drivers

  • 0
Uber will no longer require masks for US riders and drivers

Uber will no longer require masks for US riders and drivers.

 boumenjapet/Adobe Stock

Face masks are now optional for Uber riders and drivers in the United States, the ride-hailing company said Tuesday, shortly after several major airlines announced a similar change in policy.

"The CDC order requiring masks while using rideshare platforms such as Uber is no longer in effect, and we've revised our COVID-19 mask and front-seat policies accordingly," Uber wrote in emails to users on Tuesday.

Uber will no longer require riders to sit in the back seats of vehicles, but asked riders to refrain from using the front seats unless they are traveling as part of a large group.

The changes come one day after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate for airplanes and other public transport methods.

Masks may still be required by law in some jurisdictions, Uber's email said, and in those areas the local regulations will apply.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you