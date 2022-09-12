Updated COVID-19 boosters now available in Oneida County

The updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are now available at the Oneida County vaccination clinics in Rome and Utica.
The new bivalent boosters are formulated to provide protection against multiple variants of COVID-19, including Omicron.
The Moderna vaccine can be administered to those 18 and older and the Pfizer to those 12 and older.
The Rome clinic is located at 300 W. Dominick St. and is open Mondays only. The Utica clinic at 406 Elizabeth St. is open Monday through Friday. Both clinics are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To make an appointment at either location, call 315-798-5747.