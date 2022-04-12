Utica listed as one of Top 5 metro areas for new COVID-19 infections

UTICA, N.Y. – Online publication ‘The Hill’ has listed Utica as one of the top five metropolitan areas for new COVID-19 infections, according to statistics from the nonprofit COVID Act Now.
Four of the top five cities are in New York State:
- Syracuse
- Ithaca
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Utica
- Binghamton
Oneida County Commission of Public Health Dan Gilmore says this is due to higher testing rates.
"The positive cases are related to the amount of people being tested. What we are finding is people are using the home test kids responsibly,” he said.
Gilmore also said three out of four local cases are the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, and that the symptoms are generally mild compared to other variants.