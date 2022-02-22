 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

WHO: New COVID cases fall for the 3rd week, deaths also drop

  • Updated
  • 0
Uptick in New York COVID-19 cases linked to variants

GENEVA (AP) - The number of new coronavirus cases around the world fell 21% in the last week, marking the third consecutive week COVID-19 cases have dropped.

That's according to the World Health Organization. In the U.N. health agency’s weekly pandemic report, the WHO said Tuesday there were more than 12 million new coronavirus infections in the last week.

The number of new deaths fell 8% to about 67,000 worldwide, the first time that deaths have fallen since early January. WHO said omicron remains the overwhelmingly dominant variant worldwide.

The Western Pacific was the only region that saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, with a 29% jump.

