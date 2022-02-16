Councilman Delvin Moody to resign from Utica Common Council

Utica, N.Y. -- Utica Common Council 5th Ward representative Delvin Moody announced he will resign in the coming weeks.
"This year it was my intention to resign from the council over the summer and relocate out of the area to start my academic career." Moody said at the start of the meeting on Wednesday evening. "Cornhill and Utica as a whole deserves representation that can be laser-focused on the issues. Staying on the council at this point, I feel would be detrimental to the forward momentum that is currently happening".
Moody was charged with third-degree assault Monday February 7th following a domestic incident on the early morning hours of February 6th.
Police were called to a home on Court Street after Moody allegedly threw a speaker at the mother of his child, hitting her upper lip, and punched her in the eye.
Moody was not arrested that morning but turned himself in to police on February 7th and was formally charged and arraigned.
Moody said he will remain on the Council until his replacement can be named.
"It's part of general election law, that when a council person steps down, it's up to the actual party, his party, to appoint a replacement for the duration of his term." says Common Council President Michael Galime.
So Utica's Democrat party is charged with finding a replacement for the 5th Ward seat.