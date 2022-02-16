 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison,
Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern
Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Thursday
afternoon through Thursday night, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Councilman Delvin Moody to resign from Utica Common Council

  • 0

Utica, N.Y. -- Utica Common Council 5th Ward representative Delvin Moody announced he will resign in the coming weeks.

"This year it was my intention to resign from the council over the summer and relocate out of the area to start my academic career." Moody said at the start of the meeting on Wednesday evening. "Cornhill and Utica as a whole deserves representation that can be laser-focused on the issues. Staying on the council at this point, I feel would be detrimental to the forward momentum that is currently happening".

Moody was charged with third-degree assault Monday February 7th following a domestic incident on the early morning hours of February 6th.

Police were called to a home on Court Street after Moody allegedly threw a speaker at the mother of his child, hitting her upper lip, and punched her in the eye. 

Moody was not arrested that morning but turned himself in to police on February 7th and was formally charged and arraigned.

Moody said he will remain on the Council until his replacement can be named.

"It's part of general election law, that when a council person steps down, it's up to the actual party, his party, to appoint a replacement for the duration of his term." says Common Council President Michael Galime.

So Utica's Democrat party is charged with finding a replacement for the 5th Ward seat.

