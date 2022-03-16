Councilman Moody resigns from Utica Common Council, Budget passes

Utica, N.Y. -- Fifth Ward Councilman Delvin Moody tendered his resignation at Wednesday night's Utica Common Council meeting effective on Thursday.
Moody is accused of throwing a speaker at the mother of his child, cutting her lip and punching in the face, causing blurred vision in February.
A court appearance on Wednesday was adjourned until March 23.
Moody tells NEWSChannel 2 that he is resigning to focus on family and his studies at Colgate but he still has plans to advocate for his community any way he can.
"I think it was the right time to step aside to make sure that the good of my leaderships, all of the accomplishments that we've done, the strength that I brought to that seat in representing the Fifth Ward, I did not want to be a distraction as the city is moving forward."
The Council presented Moody with a proclamation noting his service to the council and his community. Moody did not rule out a return to politics if the opportunity arises in the future.
As for the 5th Ward seat, Mayor Robert Palmieri will appoint a democrat to the seat in the coming days. That person will serve until December 31 of this year. There will be a special election for the seat this November.
Also at the meeting, the Common Council passed the 2022-23 city budget. The $74.4 million budget carries no tax increase to residents.
The Council also passed the flood mitigation task force sponsored by Samantha Colosimo Testa.