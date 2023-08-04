Couple Charged with 22 Counts of Animal Cruelty

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. -- State Police at Richfield Springs arrested two people on Friday and charged them with 22 counts of the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law of Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

Troopers went to an apartment on Sylvan Street in the Village of Richfield Springs on another matter on July 19, 2023 and ultimately discovered 22 animals inside were in living in crowded and filthy conditions. The animals included:

• 10 dogs (6 males and 4 females)

• 10 cats

• 2 rabbits

After an investigation, Troopers arrested Kenneth M. Powers, age 65 of Bedford, PA and Chelsie L. Glouse, age 28 of Bedford, PA. Each were charged with 22 counts of the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law of Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

They were issued appearance tickets to the Richfield Springs Village Court. The couple is scheduled to appear on August 15, 2023.