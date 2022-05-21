Court finalizes NY Congressional, state Senate maps

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - In Steuben County Supreme Court late Friday night, a decision was issued on New York's state Senate and Congressional redistricting maps.
The maps were approved just before a midnight deadline set by Justice Patrick McAllister of State Supreme Court in Steuben County.
Jonathan Cervas, the court-appointed mapmaker made minor changes to the draft proposal issued earlier in the week.
Cervas has also issued a 26-page report that provides detail concerning the process used to draw the redistricting maps.
The judge said, "A court rarely explains the reasoning and rationale behind an order. However, a single order rarely directly impacts millions of people."
Statements rolled into the NEWSChannel2 Newsroom Saturday morning from candidates who today can start circulating petitions. They must be filed between June 8 - 10. Primary day for the state Senate and Congressional races is now August 23rd, with early voting happening August 13-21.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, who on Thursday mentioned the possibility of running, but on Friday confirmed he would not run for Congress issued a statement.
“Throughout redistricting, I have consistently made the case, especially this past week, that Oneida County needs to remain one community of interest in our representation as much as possible," Picente said. "Last night’s newly released maps for the State Senate finally do just that. This singular representation is essential for this community moving forward and I’m glad the master listened and acted on our objections.”
Elise Stefanik, (R) 21st Congressional District released a statement saying, "While I'm deeply disappointed that I will no longer be serving as the Congressional Representative for Saratoga County, and parts of Jefferson County, I look forward to continuing to earn support from voters to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, and Otsego Counties and to continue delivering real results to Upstate New York."
The executive director of Common Cause, NY said, "The final Congressional and Senate maps drawn by Special Master Cervas are improved." Susan Lerner added, "It's clear he listened to the extensive comments sent to the court, including ours and those of the Unity Maps, as the maps now reflect a deeper understanding of minority and other communities' interests."
For state Senate, 850 signatures are required and candidates must reside in a county within the district for at least five years.
According to the Oneida County Board of Elections, for Congressional candidates, 1,062 signatures or 4.25 percent of the registered party members enrolled in the district, whichever is less, is what's needed and there is not requirement to live in the county.
Also, anytime a district crosses county lines, the petitions are filed with the State, not the county boards of elections.
The primary for the gubernatorial race is still June 28, with early voting June 18-26.