Court Order Closes Local Brewery—Owners Describe Their Experience

TOWN OF PARIS, N.Y. -- A brewery in the Town of Paris has been closed for the past month by court order.
Harry’s Barn was served a court order to keep patrons off the property in mid-July on a Friday evening, just one day before the owners say they were set to host an event, the Clydesdales and also a class reunion.
The court order, according to owners Richard and Barbara Griffin, stemmed from an incident in June where they allowed people inside their barn during a power outage due to a storm.
Harry’s Barn, at that point in June, was allowed to serve patrons on its outside patio but not inside.
The Griffins said the reason for the outdoor-only service, was that the Town of Paris would not deem the barn safe or grant Harry’s Barn a certificate of occupancy.
When they brought patrons inside and out of the rain, the Griffins found themselves in hot water.
“They said we were serving alcohol in an unsafe building, which is not true. Well, it’s true if you don’t want to believe engineered drawings,” Barbara Griffin said. “Also at that point, it was contempt of court and we were not supposed to have anyone in and Richard let people in because of a storm.”
The headaches started years prior to the court order in July according to the owners.
In 2022, “We said, ‘Listen, we do have a license, even though you guys won’t come in and go through the barn give us our certificate of occupancy, which is what we need, we said we are going to serve on the deck and on the grounds. That was August 5, 2022. We remained open until the end of October 2022.”
After the winter season, they re-opened and served outside on April 15, 2023. The early June storm that moved people inside the barn caused the order to close.
“I can’t be in the building working,” said Richard Griffin, who brews the beer.
“We have 80 acres,” Barbara Griffin said. “Ags and Markets deemed us a start-up farm. We have our hops and our barley. Oneida County Tourism has embraced us because they like to promote agritourism. We are part of the ‘Friends of Fermentation.’ We are doing everything we can and the only ones really getting in the way is the town…We don’t get permits. We apply for them.”
In Oneida County Supreme Court in Rome, the Griffins attorney is hoping to present enough evidence to get Harry’s Barn back open at least outside.
“He’ll present engineer drawings and a letter confirming the entire barn is safe, as well as our electrical codes that were met a year ago, and there is no reason we should be closed to the general public,” Barbara Griffin said.
The Griffins don’t want to move to another location. They came back to the family’s farm from two generations ago.
“My grandfather, Harry, who we named it after, was raised here,” Barbara said. “This is where we always decided we would retire to.”
A judge today, requested more documentation from Harry's and the town. A new court date of Sept. 7 is set.