Court St. fire leaves resident and several pets homeless

UTICA, NY - One person and several pets have been displaced following a late morning fire Saturday in the city of Utica.
Utica firefighters responded to the fire at 1115 Court Street shortly after 11. When they arrived they found thick smoke and flames coming from the first floor of the building.
There were initial reports of several people trapped on the second floor but those reports turned out to be unfounded.
Firefighters did manage to locate and rescue a dog from the residence. The dog was resuscitated using a pet oxygen mask and taken to a local veterinary clinic for treatment.
Firefighters say that conditions inside the building made fighting the fire, and searching for potential victims difficult. In fact they had to use multiple ladders to gain access safely to the upper levels of the home.
"Those types of conditions, even people who live in those houses that have a lot of items, when you fill that with smoke it becomes a completely different landscape,” says Utica fire chief Scott Ingersoll. “It's extremely dangerous for our firefighters. It adds a lot of extra weight to stairs and to the floors themselves. When they're exposed to those fire temperatures it could increase the likelihood of collapse the floors or the stairwells as well".
Fire officials say the fire was contained to the first floor kitchen area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.