Coyote Conflicts: How to Avoid Issues, Tips to Keep Pets Safe

UTICA, N.Y. -- It was reported that two animals locally were rabid. One was a bobcat and the other was a bat.

Rabid bats are not uncommon. A rabid bobcat on the other hand, isn't as common.

We reached out to a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation biologist to answer some of our questions about bobcats.

That interview can be found below.

State DEC Biologist Mandy Watson said that you might go your whole life without seeing a bobcat in this area.

Bobcat safety was discussed during the interview, and what to do if approached by the large cat—which is rare for the very elusive animal.

She said that if you see a bobcat, it's best to "practice general respect."

She said to keep your distance from the large cat, and don't try to approach or feed the bobcat.

From the Previous Interview: "The first thing you should do if you see a bobcat...don't approach it," she said. "Stop what you are doing and don't walk any closer. Generally, bobcats are pretty shy of humans, so they will move off pretty quickly," she said. If the bobcat doesn't leave and is looking at you for a longer amount of time than is comfortable, "make yourself big." Wave your hands in the air, she said, to make yourself look bigger to the bobcat. She said to yell, scream and clap your hands to get the large cat to go away.

From an animal that's rare to see to one that's seen, and heard from, often: the coyote.

"Coyotes are most numerous at the end of summer and in the fall, when pups are almost fully grown. Watch an open field in late summer to see a coyote hunting for small mammals," the DEC states on its website.

From the DEC: "The Eastern coyote is firmly established in New York. They live in New York as an integral part of our ecosystems. People and coyotes can usually coexist if coyotes' natural fear of people is maintained. Coyotes provide many benefits to New Yorkers through observation, photography, hunting, and trapping; however, not all interactions are positive. While most coyotes avoid interacting with people, some coyotes in suburbia become emboldened and appear to have lost their fear of people. This can result in a dangerous situation with pets and young children at the greatest risk."

Watson explained, in the video below, the current coyote population in New York.

If a coyote doesn't flee from people, the DEC said to consider it dangerous.

Just like bears, coyotes are attracted to food sources created by humans.

"Coyotes in residential areas can be attracted to garbage, pet food, and other human-created sources of food. Coyotes can associate people with these food attractants. In some cases, human behavior is perceived to be non-threatening by coyotes (running into your home after seeing a coyote is behaving like prey)," according to the DEC's website dedicated to coyotes.

When it comes to safety, there are some important safety practices to keep in mind, according to Watson.

"The best way to keep dogs, kids and yourself safe from coyotes is just practicing simple avoidance techniques," she said.

"Always keep your dogs on a leash when walking them. Coyotes are much less likely to be coming up to dogs that are next to a human," she continued.

Supervise animals and kids when they're outside, especially at night, she said.

Watson said that fences can help to keep coyotes out of a yard. However, there have been a few instances where a coyote gets through a fence.

She reminds people to not feed their pets outside, if possible.

"Pet food can attract a lot of things, including coyotes and bring them in, and then they learn to associate humans with food," she said.

Bird feeders help to gather coyotes' prey in one spot—like squirrels and chipmunks—which brings the large animal into a residential area.

Watson addresses, in the video clip below, what to do if you are walking with your dog and are approached by a coyote.

She mentioned again, in the video clip below, that when coyotes do attack people, the animal is usually rabid.

The DEC lists the following as what to do to protect your pets:

Do not allow coyotes to approach people or pets.

Do not allow pets to run free. Supervise all outdoor pets to keep them safe from coyotes and other wildlife, especially at sunset and at night.

Fencing your yard may deter coyotes. The fence should be tight to the ground, preferably extending 6 inches below ground level, and taller than 4 feet.

Remove brush and tall grass from around your property to reduce protective cover for coyotes. Coyotes are typically secretive and like areas where they can hide.

Be alert of your surroundings and take precautions such as carrying a flashlight or a walking stick to deter coyotes.

Coyotes + Dogs: "Do dog owners need to be concerned about coyotes? The answer is maybe. Conflicts between dogs and coyotes can happen any time of the year, but are more likely in the months of March and April. It is during this time that coyotes are setting up their denning areas for their soon-to-arrive pups. Coyotes become exceptionally territorial around these den sites in an attempt to create a safe place for their young. In general, coyotes view other canines (dogs) as a threat. Essentially, it comes down to a territorial dispute between your dog and the coyote. Both believe that your yard is their territory. Owners of large and medium sized dogs have less to worry about, but should still take precautions. Owners of small dogs have cause for concern. Small dogs are of greatest risk of being harmed or killed by coyotes. Small dogs are at risk when left unattended in backyards at night and should be supervised by owners. Coyotes have attacked and killed small dogs unattended in backyards. Coyotes may approach small dogs along streets at night near natural areas, even in the presence of dog owners," according to the DEC.

Coyotes + Cats: "Do coyotes kill cats? Absolutely, but so do foxes, dogs, bobcats, vehicles, and even great horned owls. Cat owners need to be aware that cats allowed to roam free are at risk from many different factors. To protect your cat, keep it indoors, or allow it outside only under supervision. Coyotes in some areas appear to become specialists at catching and killing cats," according to the DEC.

For more from the DEC, click here.