Craft fair raises funds for Rome Lions Club

ROME, NY - After a 2 year absence due to Covid, the Rome Lions Club Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Fair has returned.
The event took place Saturday at the Rome Catholic School and featured over 60 vendors.
From spooky crafts, just in time for Halloween, to Christmas crafts, there was something for everyone looking for that special unique gift.
In addition to the crafts, there were also food trucks, basket raffles and a bake sale.
Proceeds from the event go to the Lions Club to help pay for the services they provide to the community.
"We do a lot for the Rome community,” said chairperson Tanya Moore.
“We give eye glasses and hearing aids to those that can't afford them. We also do Sundaes on Tuesdays, where we invite anybody who wants to come and read a book to the kids. We serve them a sundae afterwards and they get to take home a free book".
This was the 4th year for the fall craft fair.