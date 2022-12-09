CRC to re-open in January with new policy for lithium batteries

ROME, NY (WKTV) - For decades, remote control car enthusiasts have brought their passion to CRC Raceway and Hobbies in Rome.
On July 13, 2022, a standing lithium battery caught fire overnight. While the fire only burned for 20 minutes, it caused devastation to the facility that houses the indoor race track.
Owner Frank Calandra and his crew have had contractors inside the building, while also running his business and attending remote control car competitions across the country. While racing on the inside track stopped this fall and winter season, the business did not.
Calandra says, in fact CRC expects to open the indoor track again in January 2023. It's a little later than expected, but after six months of renovations after the fire, Calandra and fellow remote control car enthusiasts are excited to be back in the home facility.
When the facility re-opens, there's a new policy for lithium batteries because Calandra says the company can't risk another fire like the one in July.
"Twenty minutes, a 15-foot circle burned," Calandra said. "It didn't seem like much in the early pictures but as soon as we got in and started examining, we saw we had to rip everything out."
The building was ripped down to its studs and rebuilt.
The battery that caused the fire wasn't being charged. It was a resting battery, just sitting inside the building unused when it burst into flames.
"It's very unusual in the RC car world," Calandra said. "We are used to consumers making a mistake, causing a fire, we are used to a chargers malfunctioning, causing an issue. What we are not used to is a resting battery that was not connected to anything, simply catching fire and in this case taking down our building."
For a business that has invited generations inside to enjoy remote control cars since the early 1990's, this year was tough.
"It put us at zero," Calandra said. "We were stopped and this is peak time for us. Yes, it's the Christmas season, but for us it's the indoor race season."
The rebuilt is almost complete.
"We are hoping to start racing. we were hoping before the holidays but reality I think it will be after the first of the year, " Calandra said. "We are going to start racing again indoors."
The racing season comes with a new policy inside CRC's track.
Racers cannot leave batteries at the facility overnight.
"The new policy is, you can bring your batteries, enjoy the hobby, charge properly just like your battery packs tell you, but when you're done, you have to take all your batteries home. All batteries have to leave the facilities."
Check out CRC's social media pages for updates as to when they will re-open.
There will be certain days of the week where newbies can come and check out the hobby.
CRC stands for Calandra Raceway Concepts. It's not only a race track for remote control cars. The company also makes parts for remote control vehicles that are shipped all over the world.