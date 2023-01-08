 Skip to main content
Crews battle fire at former Word of Life Church

Firefighter battle fire at former Word of Life Church

Chadwicks, N.Y.--Firefighters in Chadwicks are battling a fire at the former word of life church. Crews were first dispatched around 10 pm for a possible structure fire. When they arrived, they found a fire in the basement. Crews from multiple fire departments including Willowvale, New Hartford, Sauquoit and Yorkville were all on scene. The church was the site of a horrific beating in 2015 that received worldwide coverage. Brothers Christopher and Lucas Leonard were beaten by members of the congregation, including their own family. 19-year-old Lucas later died from his injuries. Their parents and sisters were sentenced to prison as a result.

