Crews battled raging house fire and cold temperatures in Sylvan Beach

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. - Fire crews battled a raging house fire and cold temperatures in Sylvan Beach Friday afternoon.
The fire engulfed a home on 17th ave and Park ave around 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon. Sylvan Beach Fire Chief Rick Johnson said there wasn't enough manpower to contain the fire causing 10 additional fire departments to respond.
The chief tells NewsChannel 2 the fire started in the two-story home and spread to a second building near it. Water also became an issue, Chief Johnson said getting water from the hydrants was a challenge.
Chief Johnson said, "Besides the water, our other two biggest problems we had were the wind which at that time was 28 mph right off the lake with this house almost being lake from property the wind was definitely an issue and the second thing was we had a lot of hoses and trucks and air packs, firefighters that were freezing due to the temperatures."
Sylvan Beach fire officials say it took a while before they were able to get to the scene and work to put out the fire because out of the 18 Sylvan Beach firefighters on-scene, 11 responded from work. Those firefighters had to respond to the fire station to properly staff apparatus and then respond to the scene.
Fire officials say during work hours, it's difficult to get adequate numbers of firefighters to safely do the job that volunteer firefighters are needed all across the area.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.