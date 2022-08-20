Crews face challenges in Motel 6 fire, Oneida County Sheriff’s search for person of interest

ORISKANY, N.Y. - Fire crews responded to Motel 6 in Oriskany for reports of a fire early Saturday morning.
Oriskany Fire Department responded to the intersection of 5920 Airline Street and Hangar Road.
When crews arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the main entrance of the Motel. Officials say the property owner on site said more smoke was coming from the back of the two-story structure.
Upon, further investigation, crews were able to locate the fire in the ballroom area. Firefighters quickly extinguish the fire, but that didn’t come without difficulty.
Due to Motel 6 being under renovation, firefighters were hampered by fire doors that were automatically closed on alarm activation, pull stations that were not functioning, and no building-wide audible/visual signal about the fire.
Although the building is undergoing renovation, it was 70 percent occupied at the time of the fire. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, several others were evaluated on scene.
Officials say due to the concern for the alarm system, Whitestown codes were notified and responded and the building has immediately tagged no occupancy.
Oneida County Sheriffs are also investigating the cause of the fire and are asking for help locating a person of interest.
Police say they are looking for a woman in her 20s with short hair, wearing black leggings, and a sweatshirt.
Police tell NewsChannel 2 the woman left on foot and was last seen walking on Cider Street towards the town of Westmorland.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.
This is a developing story.