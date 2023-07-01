Crews respond to blaze at vacant house in Town of Morris

TOWN OF MORRIS (WKTV) - Fire crews responded to a blaze at a vacant house next to the First Presbyterian Church on Broad Street Saturday evening.
The fire started around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
We checked in with fire crews two hours after the fire started, at about 7:30 p.m. They told us the fire was still going and at that point they had called for three additional tankers.
Fire departments responding include West Laurens, South New Berlin, Gilbertsville, Pittsfield, Edmeston, and tankers from Unadilla and Otego
The house is located next door to the church at 50 Broad Street in the Town of Morris.