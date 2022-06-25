Crews respond to fire at McGill's Whiskey Tavern and Grill

SCHUYLER, N.Y. - Frankfort Center Fire department responded to a structure fire at McGill’s Whiskey Tavern and Grill early Saturday Morning.
Crews were called to 2284 State Route 5 for reports of fire coming from the kitchen area. According to the Frankfort Center Fire Department page, the fire was contained in the kitchen area.
A “Temporarily Closed” sign has been placed on the doors of the restaurant. NewsChannel 2 is waiting to hear back when or if they will reopen.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.