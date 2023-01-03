1 dead, 1 injured following shooting on Seymour Avenue in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A man died from his injuries after he was shot in the head on Seymour Avenue in Utica Monday night, according to the Utica Police Department.
William Morris, 25, of Utica, was rushed to St. Elizabeth's and then transferred to a Syracuse hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Another man was also shot in the abdomen and had to undergo emergency surgery. He is in critical condition and is expected to need more surgeries due to his injuries.
Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.