$1 Million Medicaid Transportation Fraud Investigation Gets Assistance from Local Law Enforcement

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, assisted in the investigation of a Medicaid transportation fraud scheme.
"Three principals of Phinaliz Communications LLC were arrested in connection with a long-running scheme to steal over $1 million from the Medicaid program by billing for fake transportation services, duplicating and inflating costs, and paying kickbacks to Medicaid recipients, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced today on behalf of the joint state, local and federal investigating agencies," the NYS Office of the Comptroller said in a statement.
The three defendants are Philip Mtui, 46; Mbaga Kaiza, 47; and Tony Taylor, 42.
They were arrested on Thursday, Aug. 24.
"The defendants allegedly engaged in a systematic scam to defraud the Medicaid program of millions of dollars,” DiNapoli said. “Medicaid fraud impacts us all and diverts money from those truly in need. Thanks to the partnership between my office, Otsego County District Attorney Muehl, Otsego County Sheriff Devlin, Oneonta Chief of Police Witzenburg and the HHS-OIG, this fraud was uncovered, and now these defendants will be held accountable.”
Phinaliz Communications, which is based in Otsego County, is enrolled in the Medicaid program as a transportation provider.
"Under Medicaid regulations, patients may use transportation services for legitimate appointments, which are billed to the Medicaid program by the provider," officials stated.
Phinaliz is owned by Mtui.
Kaiza is identified by officials as the operational manager.
Taylor is a manager, dispatcher and driver, according to the Comptroller's office.
"The joint investigation revealed that over a four-year period, Mtui and Kaiza defrauded the Medicaid program by claiming payment for rides that never occurred, and double, triple, or quadruple billing for rides that did occur. Investigators found that Medicaid enrollees were being paid kickbacks by the company to use their service and provide their information to facilitate the alleged crimes," the Comptroller's office stated.
The crime was exposed after a multi-year investigation by state, local and federal authorities.
There was extensive surveillance that took place, including the execution of a search warrant on the company.
The Office of the Comptroller said that this is just the first round of arrests.
"Mtui and Kaiza were arraigned in Oneonta City Court on one count of Grand Larceny in the First Degree, theft of over $1 million. Mtui and Kaiza both were held on $250,000 bail. Taylor was arrested on one count of conspiracy in the sixth degree related to the kickback scheme and will be arraigned on Sept. 19," officials said.
The law enforcement agencies that assisted with the investigation include the Otsego County Department of Probation, the Otsego County Department of Social Services, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the East Greenbush Police Department.