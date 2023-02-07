1 of 2 brothers charged in fatal Oneonta stabbing pleads guilty

ONEONTA, N.Y. – One of two brothers accused of stabbing a man to death in Oneonta last year pleaded guilty in Otsego County Court on Monday.
Kaleb O’Neill, 24, was killed on May 31 in an alley off Dietz Street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
In June, two brothers were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in O’Neill’s death.
Terry Decutler, 31, of Sydney, and Nicholas Decutler, 34, of Unadilla, were both charged with second-degree murder.
Terry pleaded guilty in court Monday and is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in May.
Nicholas pleaded not guilty and will face a trial. Terry agreed to testify against his brother at trial if necessary.
Nicholas faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted. He’s due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on March 7.