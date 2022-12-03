1 of 2 brothers charged in Taberg man's murder takes plea deal

TABERG, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott, who was accused in his brother's 2021 murder.
James Westcott was allegedly shot and killed by their other brother, Matthew, at their home on Route 69 in Taberg in September of 2021
Michael Westcott had initially stated that he had stabbed James in the back of the head after the shooting, however District Attorney Scott McNamara says the only evidence of Michael stabbing his brother was the statement he gave to police.
Michael pleaded guilty to making a punishable false written statement and, as part of his plea deal, also agreed to testify against his brother, Matthew, who is charged with murder.
Matthew's trial begins Monday, Dec. 5.