10-year anniversary of deadly Valley shooting spree; a survivor shares reflections

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Storm total snowfall of 6 to 9 inches in the valleys, and 9 to 16 inches in the higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...In New York, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. &&