10-year anniversary of deadly Valley shooting spree; a survivor shares reflections

Ten years ago today, the Mohawk Valley was on edge. The day before, a man had gone on a shooting spree in Herkimer County, shooting six people, killing four. And on this day, we watched, through a fog of grief and disbelief, as a shootout between the suspect, Kurt Meyers and the FBI and State Police, turned into a shootout. Meyers shot and killed "Ape", a police K9. Police shot and killed Meyers. John Seymour, affectionately known as "John the Barber", was doing hair in his Mohawk barbershop, when Meyers walked in and shot him and two clients-one of whom died. Seymour pretended he was dead, in hopes that he would live.
"He said, 'you remember me?' I said, 'yeah'. He said, 'you're going to remember me,'" Seymour recalled.
Seymour spent 12 days in the hospital. He didn't go back to work right away, but he did go back.
"I was off for a year and a half and it just didn't affect me like I've got to hide, or anything like that," says Seymour.
We asked Seymour what the 10-year anniversary of the traumatic event was like for him. He said the day started much like any other.
"I get up every day and thank the Lord. Not to be corny, or anything. And pray for the people that died and for Dan Haslauer, he's doing good, the guy that got wounded," says the grateful barber.
How did surviving a shooting change him? John the Barber starts and ends every day with gratitude, and he is grateful for it all; every storm, headache and other minor annoyance. And he says-they're pretty much all minor. For someone who didn't expect to live to see 67, 76 is a gift.
"That's the thing about having something like that happen to you. Changes your whole outlook on everything. You don't sweat the small stuff. Say if I were to get Covid, I'd say, 'oh, well, I'll get over it. And I'm alive to get it'".