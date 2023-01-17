11-year-old Syracuse girl killed in drive-by shooting while walking home from store

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – An 11-year-old girl was tragically killed in Syracuse Monday night when she was shot while walking home from buying milk at the grocery store.
Syracuse police say the girl was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Martin Luther King East and Oakwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m.
A 19-year-old man was also hit in the leg during the shooting. Police believe he may have been the target. It is not clear how badly the teen was injured.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh called the act “senseless.”
"I'm sick about it. It's brutal,” he said. “We have a mother up at the hospital right now that just lost her 11-year-old daughter and you're gonna have school full of children tomorrow without their classmate because she walked a block up the street for some milk for her family. It's senseless and it's just brutal."
The investigation is ongoing and community members are asked to contact police if they have any information.