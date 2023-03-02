14-year-old accused of firing gun at Destiny USA, leading to evacuation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A 14-year-old male was arrested in connection with a shots-fired call at Destiny USA last week that caused an evacuation at the mall.
Officers responded to the first level of the mall just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 where they found a trashcan had been hit by a bullet.
According to Syracuse police, two groups were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and shot at the other group, but missed and hit the trashcan. No injuries were reported.
At the time of the incident, the mall was evacuated and closed early so authorities could investigate.
After investigating at the scene and reviewing surveillance video, police identified the 14-year-old suspect.
On March 1, police took the teen into cursory on the 300 block of Taft Avenue. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.
Police say the same teen was also involved in a shooting that happened on Jan. 3 where he claims he was shot at, but evidence shows it may have been an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the arm. In that case, he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a weapon.
The suspect was remanded to Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center.