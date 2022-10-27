15-year-old accused of sending threatening text during Little Falls Middle School dance

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – A 15-year-old male was arrested in Little Falls after he allegedly made a threat during a middle school dance last week.
Police say around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, a student at the dance received a text from the teen suspect claiming he was going to commit violence against others at the school.
News of the threat started to circulate to other students, and police say several of them panicked and called their parents.
Once school officials heard about the threat, they called police and officers came to the school to make sure all students were accounted for and sent home with parents or guardians.
Police started investigating the source of the threatening text, which they determined was sent from a residence in the town of Norway.
Following the investigation, the suspect was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with making a terroristic threat, a D felony.
The teen was released to his parents with an appearance ticket in accordance with New York State Raise the Age laws.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible in this case.