15-year-old charged in attempted armed robbery at Bill's Variety in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police arrested a 15-year-old on Tuesday following a five-month investigation into an attempted robbery at Bill’s Variety on West Thomas Street.

The attempted robbery happened on Oct. 22, 2022, around 8:30 p.m.

Officers were initially called to the store for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, the officers learned that two Black males wearing ski masks came into the store with a hunting rifle and demanded money from the employee.

Shots were fired before the two fled from the scene toward North Madison Street. No one was hurt.

Investigators asked residents in the area to check surveillance video for any suspicious activity during the time of the crime.

On Tuesday, police arrested the teen suspect, who was charged with attempted robbery. Because of his age, his name will not be released.

