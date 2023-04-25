16-year-old accused of shooting at passing vehicle in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A 16-year-old male was arrested Monday in connection with a shots-fired investigation in Rome.

Police say several bullets were fired into a passing vehicle in the area of Floyd Avenue and East Bloomfield Street just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

On Monday, police put out a call to the public asking for home surveillance video in that area that may have captured suspicious activity at that time.

Later that day, the teen was identified and arrested. He is charged with first-degree attempted assault.

Police did not release the teen’s name due to his age.

He was held taken to Oneida County CAP Court and held in detention on $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.