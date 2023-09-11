16-Year-Old Suspect in Proctor Football Game Shooting in Court

UTICA, N.Y. -- The 16-year-old suspect in the Proctor football game shooting was in youth court today.
The Oneida County District Attorney's Office made a formal request to have his prosecution proceed through criminal court, not family court.
There are more severe sentences in criminal court, where the suspect would be tried as an adult.
The District Attorney described the criteria he's citing to have the teen tried in criminal court.
"One of the things the court will have to look at is whether or not he committed a violent felony offense, and during the course of that violent felony offense, he possessed a firearm or displayed it, and obviously, the allegations are both," Scott McNamara, Oneida County District Attorney, said.
There will be a hearing in the next six days to allow a judge to hear oral arguments.