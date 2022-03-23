16-year-old with robbery warrant in Ilion charged with gun possession in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A 16-year-old in Utica is facing charges after police say he was found in possession of a handgun during a traffic stop.
Officers in Utica’s GIVE Unit stopped a vehicle at the corner of Noyes and Schuyler streets around 11:30 p.m. on March 22. Police say the vehicle initially stopped, but as officers approached, the driver continued on before stopping again a short distance away. Officers could also see the people inside the vehicle moving around before stopping the second time.
The officers found cause to search the vehicle, and say a 16-year-old passenger had a loaded .380 handgun in his pants.
The teen was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
While the suspect was being processed, UPD also learned he had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Ilion on robbery charges.
Because of his age, the suspect typically would have been released. However, due to the outstanding warrant, he was held by police.