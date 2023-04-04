17-year-old charged in New Hartford vehicle theft

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A 17-year-old is accused of stealing a car in New Hartford and fleeing from police as they tried to pull him over.
The vehicle was stolen out of a driveway on Hillside Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on April 2. The owner of the vehicle called 911 to report the theft as it was happening. A New Hartford police officer who was patrolling in that area saw the stolen vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, however, the driver did not comply and a chase ensued.
The driver finally stopped on Overbrook Crescent and two males fled from the vehicle. The officer chased the driver on foot through backyards and took him into custody a short distance away.
The 17-year-old was charged with grand larceny, unlawful fleeing a police officer, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated. He also received tickets for several traffic violations.
Due to his age, the teen’s name will not be released.
Police say additional charges are pending.