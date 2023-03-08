17-year-old facing gun charges following foot chase in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A 17-year-old is charged following a short foot chase in Utica Tuesday afternoon.
Officers patrolling a “hot spot’ area came across two males walking in the roadway around 4:30 p.m. The officers got out of their vehicle to talk to the two, who were creating a traffic hazard.
As the officers approached, one of the two ran away and was reaching for his waistband. The officers were able to catch him and during a frisk, found that he had a 9mm "ghost gun" tucked in his waistband. Ghost guns typically do not have serial numbers and cannot be traced.
Because of the suspect’s age, the case was turned over to the Juvenile Aid Unit.
At the end of the investigation, the teen was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, obstructing governmental administration and traffic violations for walking in the road.