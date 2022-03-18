17-year-old facing gun charges following foot chase with Utica police

UTICA, N.Y. – A teen is facing gun charges after leading police on a foot chase in Utica earlier this week.
Officers from the Crime Prevention Unit were on the 1500 block of Seymour Avenue on March 16 investigating a recent shots-fired incident in that area. The officers tried to stop three people who were walking in that area for traffic violations, but all three ran from the scene in different directions.
According to police, one of the suspects ran onto a porch and was grabbing at a bag around his chest. When the officers caught up with the suspect and tried to arrest him, but he started to resist and fight them. During the struggle, one of the officers touched the bag around the suspect’s neck and felt a gun inside.
After the officers were finally able to handcuff the suspect, they looked in the bag and found a loaded .45 caliber handgun.
Following the arrested, police learned the suspect was a 17-year-old from Utica. The teen was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and traffic violations.
Because of his age, police say the suspect’s name will not be released.