17-year-old from Otsego County facing child pornography charges

OTEGO, N.Y. – A 17-year-old from Otego is facing felony child pornography charges after New York State Police investigated a cyber tip submitted to the state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
According to state police, the teen was found in possession of 233 videos and 68 images depicting child pornography and was promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation.
The teen was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.
The teen was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to return to court on May 11.