17-year-old sexual abuse suspect to be tried as an adult

UTICA, N.Y. -- Saturday night, police a 17-year-old male they now have in custody, sexually assaulted a 67 year old woman in her home in Hilton Avenue, in East Utica, and tried to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl in her nearby South Street home.
"We were able to obtain hundreds and hundreds of hours of surveillance video as well as other corroborating information that allowed us to make an arrest," says UPD Sgt. Michael Curley.
Hundreds of hours of video, obviously not just from Saturday Night.
"We believe this individual was responsible for multiple attempted burglaries and burglaries over the east Utica area over a period of time, but specifically on the night in question on the 14th," says UPD Sgt., Michael Curley.
But the 14th is believed the only time the teen encountered people in a home. And because of the multiple crimes he's accused of, including first-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment. And that's why, in spite of the raise the age law, he will be tried as an adult.
"If there's certain crimes or fact patterns within crimes, if the person is accused of that, then they are prosecuted as an adult in what's called the youth part," says Oneida County District Attorney, Scott McNamara.
They still can't release his name, but, after his arraignment today, in family court, he is being held in the Oneida County Jail. While the crime makes the case eligible to proceed through criminal court, it's at the district attorney's discretion.
"He's alleged to have raped somebody. I don't think that's an appropriate charge to be handling in family court," says D.A. McNamara.
The D.A.'s Office knew this suspect long before Saturday night. They fought, hard, to try him as an adult in an unrelated burglary case.
"We filed, in that case, a 285-page motion to retain jurisdiction over that. Unfortunately, when we were trying to prove the extraordinary circumstances before Judge Caldwell, he ruled against us," says D.A. McNamara.
Next: a felony hearing in family court, later this week, unless he waives it. That's a closed proceeding.