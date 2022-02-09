18-year-old allegedly tosses gun over fence while running from Utica police

UTICA, N.Y. – An 18-year-old is facing gun charges after police say he ditched a gun while running from law enforcement in Utica.
Utica police and sheriff’s deputies conducted a citizen stop on the 700 block of Bleecker Street around midnight Wednesday.
As authorities approached the teen, Jean Dorsica, police say a loaded handgun magazine fell to the ground. Then Dorsica reached in his waistband before running from the officers.
The suspect was found on Jay Street attempting to hide between buildings. Officers backtracked and found a 9mm handgun that had been thrown over a fence on Jay Street. Thermal imaging showed the gun had just been discarded.
Dorsica was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, obstruction of governmental administration and traffic violations.
Police say the gun, in this case, the gun was a self-made ghost gun – the third UPD has seized so far this week.