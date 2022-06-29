 Skip to main content
19-year-old accused of breaking into Smoker's Choice in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested a man they say broke into the Smoker’s Choice store in Oneonta over the weekend.

On June 26, state police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. when the alarm was triggered inside the store.

When police arrived, the front doors were locked, but a trooper spotted a man dressed in all black and a mask with a backpack inside the building.

With the help of Oneonta police, the troopers were able to get inside the store where they found 19-year-old Edward Gaydos with stolen merchandise.

Gaydos was taken into custody and charged with third-degree burglary, a D felony.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on July 7.

