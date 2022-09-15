 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

19-year-old charged with attempted murder following Utica shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Jahques Gadson

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Dudley Avenue last week.

Officers responded to the 1600 block around 3:30 a.m. after reports of gunfire. Police say the suspect, 19-year-old Jahques Gadson, fired several shots toward a female and she was struck in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the injury is not considered life-threatening.

Following the investigation, Gadson was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Recommended for you