19-year-old suspected of firing shots at Rome home tries to flood jail cell after arrest

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police have arrested a suspect in two shots-fired incidents on the 900 block of West Dominick Street that happened on the same day.
On Tuesday, May 10, shots were fired outside 924 W. Dominick St. around 3:30 a.m. Police say the suspect shot out a second-floor window and fled the scene before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.
Later that day just after 2 p.m., police were called to the same block for another report of shots fired. Police say there was a fight involving 19-year-old Ernest H. Fancher Jr. earlier in the day, and then he went back to the 1000 block and fired multiple rounds into the air.
Police took Fancher into custody as he was trying to run from the scene.
In connection with these incidents, Fancher was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.
Police say while Fancher was being held for arraignment, he purposely flooded his cell by blocking the toilet water intake, causing it to overflow. Then while officers were addressing the flooding, police say Fancher threatened to shoot one of them. Following these actions, Fancher was additionally charged with criminal tampering and making a terroristic threat.
Prior to these incidents on Tuesday, Fancher had also been arrested Monday after police say he made a threat on social media and went to the same home on West Dominick Street to confront a resident there. When police arrived, they say Fancher was arguing and went to punch one of the residents, but missed and hit one of the officers.
At that time he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and assault. He was then released with appearance tickets.
Police say all of the incidents appear to be targeted and there is no threat to the general public.
Fancher is currently being held in the Oneida County jail.