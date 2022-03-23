19-year-old who admitted to trafficking fentanyl in Utica faces up to 40 years in prison

UTICA, N.Y. – A 19-year-old facing federal drug trafficking charges has pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to distribute fentanyl in Utica in 2021.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kymani Minott, aka “Bizz” or “K-Bizz,” admitted to possessing and distributing more than 40 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl to customers in Utica starting in March of 2021. He also admitted to distributing about 5 grams of fentanyl in June of 2021.
Minott faces up to 40 years in prison, with a minimum term of 5 years. He may also be fined up to $5 million.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.