2 arrested after stolen camper found abandoned in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing a camper in Marcy last week.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, a camper was found abandoned on Old River Road around 7 a.m. on Aug. 9.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned the camper had been stolen from a nearby building and the thieves left it on the side of the road when it couldn’t be towed any further.
With help from New York State Police, the Criminal Investigation Unit made two arrests related to the theft. James Collazo, 31, of Rome, was arrested on Aug. 10 and 37-year-old Joseph Murray, of Marcy, was taken into custody on Aug. 18.
Both suspects were charged with third-degree grand larceny.