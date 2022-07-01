2 arrested following drug bust in Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. – Two Oneida residents are facing several charges following a drug bust on Main Street on Friday.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Oneida Police Department executed a search warrant in one of the apartments at 256 Main St.
According to the sheriff’s office, nearly 6 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and 1.4 ounces of MDPV, also known as ‘Mollie,’ were found during the search.
That led to the arrest of 58-year-old Albin Manthey and 53-year-old Kelly Free, who both live in the apartment.
The two were charged with six counts each of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Both suspects are being held at the Madison County jail awaiting arraignment.