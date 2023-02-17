2 charged after crystal meth found during traffic stop in Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. – Two people were arrested in Oneida Thursday night after crystal methamphetamine was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office's Narcotics Unit were on routine patrol near Main Street and Lenox Avenue around 7:40 p.m. when they witnessed a traffic violation and stopped a Kia Forte heading westbound on Lenox Avenue.
The investigators found about half an ounce of crystal meth inside the vehicle and arrested the driver, 26-year-old Eric Howe, of Oneida, and the passenger, 40-year-old Franklin Cowan, of Syracuse.
Both Howe and Cowan were charged with four counts of varying degrees of criminal possession of a controlled substance, including three felony counts. They were also charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Based on information from that investigation, the sheriff’s office was able to get a search warrant for 215 Linden St. in Oneida.
During the search, investigators found a 9mm handgun without serial numbers, known as a ghost gun, as well as two magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition.
Based on the findings from the search warrant, Howe was also charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.
Both Howe and Cowan were transported to the Madison County Jail to await arraignment.