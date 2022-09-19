2 charged after Whitesboro police find cocaine, heroin during traffic stop

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Whitesboro over the weekend.
Officers stopped a white Oldsmobile van on West Street for a traffic violation around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police say the driver, 61-year-old Mark Redding, of New Hartford, was driving with a suspended license and expired inspection.
While inspecting the vehicle, police say officers found cocaine and heroin inside.
Redding and his passenger, 32-year-old Katie Fournier, were both arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
The two were issued appearance tickets. Redding was then turned over to New Hartford police for an active warrant on unknown charges.