2 charged in Hamilton home invasion robbery

HAMILTON, N.Y. – New York State Police have arrested two of the five suspects in a home invasion that happened in Hamilton on March 4.

Emmanuel Brewer, 18, of Hamilton, and a 15-year-old from Herkimer were arrested on March 7 and charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary, both felonies.

Both are being held on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

The home invasion happened around 5:30 p.m. at 29 Eaton St. State police say the suspects stole guns, drugs, an Xbox and tools.

The investigation led state police to the 500 block of Madison Street in Rome on March 7, when the two were taken into custody.

State police are still searching for the other suspects. Anyone with information can reach out to Inv. Joseph Pisani at 315-366-6109.