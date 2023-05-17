 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and
28-32 in urban locations expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon.

Today will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative humidity
values will once again fall as low as 20 to 25 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

2 charged in Rome narcotics investigation

  • Updated
  • 0

Rome police made two arrests following a recent drug investigation.

ROME, N.Y. – The Rome Police Department made two arrests on May 16 following a lengthy narcotics investigation.

Around 6 a.m. that day, the special response team executed a search warrant at 229 Ridge St. where narcotics were allegedly being sold.

Investigators found more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, along with packaging materials, scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Based on the evidence, police arrested 51-year-old Cory Tennant and 34-year-old Kara Tennant, both of Rome. The two were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Utica Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you