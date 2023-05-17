2 charged in Rome narcotics investigation

ROME, N.Y. – The Rome Police Department made two arrests on May 16 following a lengthy narcotics investigation.
Around 6 a.m. that day, the special response team executed a search warrant at 229 Ridge St. where narcotics were allegedly being sold.
Investigators found more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, along with packaging materials, scales and other drug paraphernalia.
Based on the evidence, police arrested 51-year-old Cory Tennant and 34-year-old Kara Tennant, both of Rome. The two were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Utica Police Department assisted with the investigation.