2 facing charges following domestic dispute in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Two people are facing charges following a domestic dispute in Rome on Tuesday.
Gary Niles, 37, allegedly got physical with another person during the incident and was arrested. He was charged with harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Tracy Niles was also arrested during the incident. Deputies say Tracy refused to leave the residence after authorities asked her to, and proceeded to smash a metal soda can into the face and chest of a sergeant while she was being forcibly removed from the area.
Tracy was charged with harassment and resisting arrest.
The two were taken into custody and held at the Oneida County jail until they were arraigned.