2 facing charges following drug bust in Lewis County that uncovered meth, cocaine, guns

PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. – A Port Leyden man and a Rome woman are both facing charges after multiple agencies executed a search warrant in Lewis County.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, several weapons and drugs were found at a home on Moose River Road in Port Leyden during the search on May 24.
Items seized by authorities included:
- Two 9mm ghost guns
- Four high capacity magazines
- Several rounds of 9mm ammunition
- 12 gauge double barrel shotgun
- Brass knuckles
- Throwing star
- 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 8 grams of cocaine
- 10 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms
- 12 alprazolam pills
- Suspected LSD
- Scales
- Packing materials
- $2,990 in cash
Following the search, the sheriff’s office arrested 31-year-old Lucas Dafoe, who lived at the residence, and 32-year-old Health Baker, of Rome.
Dafoe was charged with second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Baker was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree due to a prior conviction.
Dafoe was remanded to the county jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
Baker was released with appearance tickets.
According to the sheriff’s office, more charges are expected in this case.
The Lewis County Drug Task Force was assisted by other agencies, including New York State Police and the United State Postal Inspection Service.